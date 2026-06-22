New rules take effect today for government pay raises
The guidelines drafted by the OATRH and the Fiscal Oversight Board aim to reward employees who acquire additional skills, subject to the availability of funds
June 22, 2026 - 10:58 AM
June 22, 2026 - 10:58 AM
A regulation developed between the Fiscal Oversight and Management Board (JSF) and the Office of Administration, Transformation and Human Resources (OATRH) will define, going forward, the conditions under which a public employee could receive a salary adjustment, the differentials for which a worker assigned on detail or performing a special function would be eligible, and the mechanisms through which a job classification may be subject to a higher level of compensation across the entire government.
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