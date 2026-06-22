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prima:New rules take effect today for government pay raises

The guidelines drafted by the OATRH and the Fiscal Oversight Board aim to reward employees who acquire additional skills, subject to the availability of funds

June 22, 2026 - 10:58 AM

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The regulation provides that all agencies subject to the Single Employer Act must designate an official responsible for overseeing professional growth opportunities based on the development of new job skills that will guide potential promotions. ####### Foto por: Xavier Araújo | GFR Media xavier.araujo@gfrmedia.com Araujo (Xavier Araújo)
Manuel Guillama Capella
By Manuel Guillama Capella
Periodista de Noticiasmanuel.guillama@gfrmedia.com

A regulation developed between the Fiscal Oversight and Management Board (JSF) and the Office of Administration, Transformation and Human Resources (OATRH) will define, going forward, the conditions under which a public employee could receive a salary adjustment, the differentials for which a worker assigned on detail or performing a special function would be eligible, and the mechanisms through which a job classification may be subject to a higher level of compensation across the entire government.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Manuel Guillama Capella
Manuel Guillama CapellaArrow Icon
Periodista puertorriqueño, egresado en 2016 de la Escuela de Comunicación de la Universidad de Puerto Rico. Durante su carrera, se ha enfocado en la cobertura de temas de Educación, política, gobierno,...
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