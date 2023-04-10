Puerto Rican actor Luis Guzmán, a Hollywood star, does not shy away from his roots. Wherever he goes, he proudly claims to be from Puerto Rico, where he was born. He refers to his old Benigno Fernández García neighborhood in Cayey as “Caserío Viejo”. He lived there until he was five years old when he left with his family for New York.

In this other city, which became his home, he worked as a social worker and according to him, became an actor by chance. Having starred in 156 films, he is one of the great Anglo-Saxon cinema stars and despite his fame, he has remained humble.

“Wherever I go, I always talk about Puerto Rico, my love, my pride. I want to continue doing that, but I also want to bring the rest up, because this is not just about me, this is about the whole island. I’m always going to support, I’m always going” to lift people up, he said during his last visit to Puerto Rico, which was special because he traveled to promote and participate in “The Storyteller’s Bootcamp” project, an initiative of the filmmaker Carlitos Ruiz to create three films.”

PUBLICIDAD

Warm, friendly, spontaneous, with a sense of humor, genuine, and with his “Spanglish” in full swing, he shared and talked with El Nuevo Día about his recent participation in “Wednesday”, based on the characters of the iconic Addams Family, which premiered its first season last November on Netflix. He also brought up his interest in highlighting the talent of Puerto Rican screenwriters outside the island.”

How did “The Addams Family” influence you during your childhood and adolescence? What does it mean to play a role like Gómez Addams at this point in your career?

Luis Guzman (LG): “It means something pretty big in my career because I grew up with ‘The Addams Family’ on TV, in black and white, and then, the movie with Raul Juliá. Tim Burton called me and I didn’t know what he wanted to talk about and he told me they were preparing a show about the daughter, ‘Wednesday’. He wanted to know if I was interested in the role of ‘Gómez’. And I was more than sure, of course, because it’s been going on for over 50 years, and a role like that in my career, as I said at the beginning, has been really big for me.”

How has the public received your character?

LG: “Now I have a ‘fan base’ of kids who are 6, 7, 8, and 9 years old, but the ‘fan base’ took off because there are grandparents, grandparents’ children, and grandparents’ grandchildren. It’s like three generations that grew up with ‘The Addams Family’. That blew up; now I have to hide.”

PUBLICIDAD

With all your experience, and knowing that every character comes with a challenge. In this case, did you bring your own personality to this character?

LG: “For me, it was something very easy, because Gómez is a man who is all about love, and passion for his wife, but also for his family, which makes it easy”.

Would you compare your personality with this character’s? In terms of how he is with his children and his family

LG: “Sure! Because that’s the most important thing for a father, to support his children, to love them, to protect them. All of that in Gómez’s role comes easy to me. Now let me tell you, they wrote a very good script. The script is everything for the story, and how it’s produced. When something isn’t written that well, sometimes it becomes difficult, but the screenwriters of ‘Wednesday’, wow, they’re tremendous writers. That’s everything. You can have a movie with the best actors in the world, but if you don’t have a well-written script, it’s not the same.”

What was it like to work with Tim Burton, such an outstanding director?

LG: “Oh wow, Tim Burton, you know, to be in Tim Burton’s universe, in his career, it’s huge because you know all the movies he’s done. He is fantastic and I was proud to work with him. He is a very humble person, a director who has a vision, he already knows what he is looking for in the lens of the camera, it was great to work with Tim Burton.”

PUBLICIDAD

You mentioned the importance of a well-written script, is that what you want to promote in Puerto Rico?

LG: “Sure. Also to make the good screenwriters out there known. Yes, because the script is everything. Like the script of ‘Maldeamores’, that was so good. I was proud to make that movie because it was about our culture, our customs, grandparents, marriages, and everything. It was so well written that when you see it on the screen, it gives you satisfaction.”

How is it going as a producer?

LG: “Just now I was at (the film festival) South by Southwest with a movie that my son Cemí and I produced, it’s called ‘Story Ave’, written and directed by Aristotle Torres. They received it quite well, round committees gave us 100%. It’s something very big and I have another project that we’re working on little by little.”

Do you enjoy the process of being a producer?

LG: “There is a lot to learn, but the good thing is that we have a good team of people working with us on other projects. That’s also the greatest thing, that it’s not just one person, it’s a team, it’s a lot of people”.

A lot of people know Luis Guzmán, the actor, but you are very versatile. You do other things that people don’t know about, tell us what they are.

LG: “A cook, salsa lover, I sleep well, I dress almost well, I like the beach. I love art. I don’t sing very well, but I can sing. I’ll leave it there.”

You said that you were very happy to be in Puerto Rico and to be part of “The Storyteller’s Bootcamp” project for screenwriters. How would you describe the experience in general?

LG: “It’s very cool because look, for me to be here on my island, I was born in Cayey, in Caserío Viejo, so you know. For me to be here working with the writers who will write my script, I couldn’t ask for anything better in my life. I want to promote the Puerto Rican film industry, because look, we have the best reggaeton, there is no one up there, we have the best salsa, and we have so many talented people in movies, actors, directors, and now writers. We will go on.”