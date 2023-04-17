PenFed (Pentagon Federal) Credit Union, the second largest federal credit union in the United States, will open three or four new branches in the next two years to strengthen its presence in Puerto Rico, according to its president and CEO, James Schenck.

In an interview with El Nuevo Día, Schenck said that the first branch of this expansion plan will open in the last quarter of 2023. The branch, which would bring the federal credit union’s network on the island to five branches, will be in the Western Plaza in Mayagüez where the old part Kmart store was located.

The investment in this branch will be between $1 million to $1.5 million and will create 12 to 15 direct jobs. Schenck sees good growth opportunities in Puerto Rico, and PenFed plans to take advantage of them.

Their strategy is to open one additional branch each year until reaching about ten.

“We want to have a branch within 25 minutes of every resident in Puerto Rico. That is our goal. It is important to have that presence on the island and create that family atmosphere that Puerto Ricans like,” Schenck said.

When asked whether PenFed’s growth will come from acquiring local credit unions or building its branches, Schenck said that while they are waiting for acquisition opportunities, they prefer to grow at their own pace.

The road to the top

“Organic growth is the best way to grow,” he added.

PenFed’s president is a graduate of West Point Military Academy and Harvard Business School. He took over as CEO in April 2014, and since then, PenFed´s growth has been unstoppable. Assets have grown from $17.6 billion to more than $35.5 billion; membership has more than doubled to 2.8 million today; and PenFed’s net worth reached nearly $1 billion.

For Schenck, these results respond to the three principles that drive his leadership style: improving the financial health of its members, having a world-class staff of 3,500 employees who are passionate about helping others, and benefits and helping to the community they serve.

PenFed came to Puerto Rico in 2005 when it opened its first branch in Fort Buchanan. A decade later, it opened its second branch in the San Patricio neighborhood, in Guaynabo.

In Puerto Rico

“One of the things that surprised me as a leader is that when Hurricane María hit the island, a lot of companies closed and left Puerto Rico. That’s when I made the strategic decision that we would stay here. What Puerto Ricans needed after the hurricane were jobs, and that’s why we opened Hatillo in 2019 and Ponce in 2021,” the executive said.

Currently, PenFed has 300,000 members on the island or 10.7 percent of its total membership.

“Anyone can be a member of PenFed, that is important to know,” said the president.

He noted that Puerto Ricans have more than $3 billion in deposits in PenFed’s four branches, and the products they use most are auto loans and certificates of deposit. However, the federal credit union also offers personal loans, checking accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and student loans, among other financial services.

Schenck added that “helping PenFed members improve their finances” is what drives him every day.

Meanwhile, Lemuel Sánchez Rivera, Senior Manager in charge of Branch Operations for Virginia, Maryland, the Federal District, and Puerto Rico, indicated that PenFed plans to open a sixth branch in Caguas in 2024 and to reach Carolina or Fajardo in 2025.

Each branch will have approximately 5,000 square meters and generate a dozen direct jobs.

Last November, PenFed also opened a service center in Guaynabo, where more than twenty people work to answer calls in Spanish from members and non-members.

This summer they will complete the installation of one hundred ATMs in Walgreens pharmacies for members free of charge. PenFed also has an agreement with the Allpoint ATM network, which is installed primarily at gas stations and also charges no service fees, according to Sánchez Rivera.