As a second alternative, they will push for a substantial increase in PAN benefits, ahead of Thursday’s vote in the House Agriculture Committee
May 23, 2024 - 10:39 AM
Democrats on the House Agriculture Committee will lead Thursday’s voting session on the Republican bill to reauthorize the farm bill with an amendment that would boost Puerto Rico’s integration into the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or allow for a substantial increase in funding for the Nutrition Assistance Program (PAN).
