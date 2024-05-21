The chairman of the Lower House Agriculture Committee argued that the government does not have the structure to properly implement the labor requirement for beneficiaries of this nutritional assistance program
The chairman of the Lower House Agriculture Committee argued that the government does not have the structure to properly implement the labor requirement for beneficiaries of this nutritional assistance program
Washington D.C. - “They are not ready,” said House Agriculture Committee Chairman Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Arizona, explaining his decision to exclude a Puerto Rico transition to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) from his legislation to reauthorize the farm bill.
