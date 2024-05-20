Opinión
prima:Jenniffer González and Pedro Pierluisi set different tones to the exclusion of SNAP for Puerto Rico from the Republican plan

The House Agriculture Committee will vote Thursday on Chairman Glenn Thompson’s proposal that is limited to pushing for a nearly $50 million annual increase in NAP

May 20, 2024 - 5:39 PM

Jenniffer González and Pedro Pierluisi, in a file photo, when they were in electoral partnership. (vanessa.serra@gfrmedia.com)
José A. Delgado
By José A. Delgado
Corresponsal de El Nuevo Día en Washington D. C.jose.delgado@gfrmedia.com

Washington D.C. - In the midst of the primaries for the New Progressive Party (PNP) gubernatorial candidacy, Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González and Gov. Pedro Pierluisi’s administration have placed different tones on the House Republican majority’s decision to rule out committing the federal government to a plan to transition Puerto Rico to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) at this time.

