Opinión
Magacín
e-Paper
Raúl Juliá
Newsletters
Dark mode
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Últimas Noticias
Elecciones 2024
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Newsletters
Lotería
Especiales
19 de noviembre de 2024
85°ligeramente nublado
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:Department of the Family bets on a non-punitive approach to address cases of neglect in the school environment

Through the Specialized Family and Education School Attention Unit, the agency has managed to handle 1,000 complaints, 950 of which were handled with preventive strategies

November 19, 2024 - 12:32 PM

Updated At

Updated on November 19, 2024 - 12:32 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
El evento es recaudar fondos dirigidos a apoyar a programas enfocados en la prevención del maltrato familiar e infantil. (GFR Media)
In November 2023, the agency - in conjunction with the Department of Education - announced the creation of the Specialized Family and Education School Care Unit to address, with a preventive approach, reports of possible child abuse in the academic environment.
Leysa Caro González
By Leysa Caro González
Periodista de Noticiasleysa.caro@gfrmedia.com

In one year, the Specialized Family and Education School Attention Unit handled 1,000 complaints of possible abuse and neglect in the academic environment, 950 of which were worked on through early interventions and preventive strategies, thus preventing that home from entering a process, sometimes unnecessary and stigmatizing.

RELATED
Tags
Ciení Rodríguez Troche
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Leysa Caro González
Leysa Caro GonzálezArrow Icon
Empleada de GFR Media desde el 2005, Leysa Caro González comenzó como reportera del periódico Primera Hora, trabajando para la sección Volando Alto, un producto que estaba dirigido a los estudiantes...
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
martes, 19 de noviembre de 2024
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2024 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.
Home
Home
Últimas Noticias
Últimas Noticias
Secciones
Secciones
Juegos
Juegos
Suscriptores
Suscriptores

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: