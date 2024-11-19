Through the Specialized Family and Education School Attention Unit, the agency has managed to handle 1,000 complaints, 950 of which were handled with preventive strategies
November 19, 2024 - 12:32 PM
Updated on November 19, 2024 - 12:32 PM
Through the Specialized Family and Education School Attention Unit, the agency has managed to handle 1,000 complaints, 950 of which were handled with preventive strategies
November 19, 2024 - 12:32 PM
Updated on November 19, 2024 - 12:32 PM
In one year, the Specialized Family and Education School Attention Unit handled 1,000 complaints of possible abuse and neglect in the academic environment, 950 of which were worked on through early interventions and preventive strategies, thus preventing that home from entering a process, sometimes unnecessary and stigmatizing.
Las noticias explicadas de forma sencilla y directa para entender lo más importante del día.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: