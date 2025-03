Despite the opposition expressed by environmental leaders who have warned about the risks that the project would entail, the mayor of Quebradillas, Heriberto Vélez Vélez, said he will insist on the installation of a modular bridge over the permanent structure of the historic Blanco Bridge, which would reopen a road that has been closed to vehicular traffic for nearly two decades, but whose rehabilitation the federal government concluded two years ago would not be a cost-effective project.