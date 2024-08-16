They sent a letter to the vice president of the United States and Democratic candidate for the White House ahead of the presidential convention in Chicago
Washington D. C. - A coalition of elected officials, organizations and diaspora leaders formally requested Vice President Kamala Harris to prepare in dialogue with the Puerto Rican community an action plan on Puerto Rico and to eliminate the language recommended for the Democratic platform on the issue of the political future of the Puerto Rican archipelago.
