Washington, D.C. - U.S. President Donald Trump signed yesterday an executive memo to extend unemployment benefits and a housing eviction moratorium at the federal level, after negotiations with Congressional Democrats over a new comprehensive plan to stimulate the economy amid the coronavirus emergency stalled.

Trump said unemployment assistance could reach $400 a week - instead of the $600 a week in effect until July and that Democrats were pushing to extend until January - but states would be asked to pay $100. More than 467,000 people received federal unemployment assistance on the island until July, according to the Puerto Rico Labor Department.

It remains unclear if Trump has the authority to order unemployment insurance, but according to his executive memo, the funds to finance the assistance would come from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Trump's memo directs FEMA to fund $300 a week in federal assistance through the Department of Homeland Security's Disaster Relief Fund, while also allowing state governments to use money granted through the CARES economic stimulus Act to stabilize their finances - the Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) - to pay for the remaining $100 a week.

PUBLICIDAD

Although he doesn't know if the governors will agree to that proposal, he said the money would be "rapidly distributed" to the people in need.

Regarding the measure to avoid evictions, the initiative would apply to FHA mortgages. Meanwhile, the federal Housing Department (HUD) would provide rental assistance.

Also, he said that another executive order seeks to suspend student loan repayments until December.

President Trump said the fourth executive order would allow - as he has intended since the beginning of the crisis - to defer Social Security and Medicare payroll payments to workers with incomes of less than $100,000 from August to December, so they can see a temporary increase in their checks.

He said that if he is re-elected in November, he will push for legislation so that money not used in payroll payments to Social Security and Medicare does not have to be reimbursed by taxpayers, which has been done in other occasions when those payments that are deducted from the check have been reduced. Some in Congress opposed to that proposal.

Trump added he rejected the Democratic stimulus plan - approved May 15 in the House and held up by the White House and the Republican majority in the Senate - because one-third of the measure, which would cost $3.4 trillion, is not related to the pandemic.

Both Democratic and Republican governors have warned that the coronavirus crisis has eroded state revenues and put essential services and jobs at risk. But Trump insisted that Congressional Democrats want to "bail out" states, run by Democrats, that have been mismanaged for a long time.

PUBLICIDAD

As he did Friday, President Trump held the press conference before members of his Bedminster, N.J., golf resort, who cheered and applauded him when he, as usual, criticized the press.