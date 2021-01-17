Washington - Even before he came to San Juan - two weeks after Hurricane María struck the island – and complained about the cost of assisting Puerto Rico, President Donald Trump had already begun the habit of questioning appropriations for the island.

On April 26, 2017, questioning a $325 million in Medicaid funds, President Trump tweeted: “Democrats are trying to bail out insurance companies from disastrous #ObamaCare, and Puerto Rico with your tax dollars. Sad!”

Trump leaves the White House in two days, tainted by a second impeachment process charged with inciting an insurrection against another branch of government and defeated electorally.

He leaves the US capital and other cities in a state of emergency because of that assault on the Capitol, and the coronavirus pandemic at its worst moment so far, with almost 400,000 deaths.

In Puerto Rico, his legacy is marked by the slow and inefficient response to the catastrophe caused by Hurricane María, biased expressions, and a public policy that was mainly based on seeing the island as a problem. The image that remained engraved at the international level is that of Trump throwing paper towels to the hurricane victims.

Trump’s attacks on the island included trying to minimize the magnitude of the disaster, the death toll, slowing down funds, portraying all the island´s politicians as corrupt, and lying about the funds committed to Puerto Rico´s recovery and reconstruction process.

”Trump never missed an opportunity to expose an exclusionary nationalism that, from a geo-cultural (in addition to legal) perspective, somehow did not include Puerto Rico as part of the United States,” said José Javier Colón Morera, a political science professor at the University of Puerto Rico (UPR).

In that sense, Colón Morera added that allegations by former Trump´s government officials that “he considered selling Puerto Rico as if it were a property” and “his public policy of excluding Puerto Rico from accessing federal funds” were consistent with that vision.

As a presidential candidate, Trump said that “the will of the people of Puerto Rico” in any status referendum must be taken into account when Congress addresses any request for a change in Puerto Rico’s status, including statehood.

Trump overwhelmingly lost the 2016 presidential primary elections in Puerto Rico to Senator Marco Rubio. He received only 13 percent of the vote. From then on, his relationship with the island never really took off.

During his trip to Puerto Rico on October 3, 2017, two weeks after Hurricane María, Trump said in front of then-Governor Ricardo Rosselló that the island’s devastating hurricane had thrown his administration’s budget “a little out of whack,” while he the inexperienced governor publicly praised him.

As president, Trump spoke out strongly against statehood for Puerto Rico at a time when Senate Republican leaders, such as outgoing majority leader Mitch McConnell (Kentucky), warned that they would never give way to such a proposal.

In June 2018, Trump scoffed at then-Governor Rosselló's call for statehood for Puerto Rico in the White House and replied: “Ricardo is going to guarantee us two Republican senators.”

Shortly after, according to former Homeland Security Acting Secretary Elaine Duke, when the island was still under the emergency caused by Hurricane María, President Trump asked whether the federal government could sell Puerto Rico.”In his words, Puerto Rico was ‘dirty’ and ‘the people were poor,’” said former Department of Homeland Security chief of staff Miles Taylor a few months ago when asked about the most disturbing idea that he heard from Trump, such as swapping the island for Greenland.

Taylor said that in August 2018, before federal officials traveled to the island, Trump “told us that not only did he want to buy Greenland, but he actually said he wanted to see if we could sell Puerto Rico — could we swap Puerto Rico for Greenland”.

Federico de Jesus Febles, who was a spokesperson for the first Obama-Biden campaign and is a Democratic consultant in Washington D.C., said that “Trump behaved like a caricature of a racist emperor who cared little for the suffering of his subjects on the ‘island surrounded by water, a lot of water,’ which he described as justifying his disdain after Hurricane María.

As for the United States, De Jesús Febles said that “more surprising than his ability to lie and distort reality, was how on one hand he used minorities as scapegoats and on the other hand, he had the enthusiastic political support of significant sectors, although not the majority, within those same communities he attacked”.

In the case of Puerto Ricans, De Jesús Febles, who was deputy director of the Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration (PRFAA) during the Alejandro García Padilla administration, said that “we should feel relief and hope for the departure of this subject from the White House”.

As a consultant to the Center for American Progress (CAP) study group, De Jesus Febles co-authored, with Erin Cohan, a summary of some of Trump’s actions that highlighted his disdain for the island.

The CAP then noted that, along with Senate Republicans, Trump stopped bills to allocate more than $4 billion to Puerto Rico to mitigate the impact of the 2020 earthquakes and an economic stimulus bill that could have approved nearly $20 billion for the island.

In late 2019, Trump blocked $12 billion in Medicaid funds, which was reduced to $5.7 billion.

Despite rejecting him as a presidential candidate, Puerto Rico’s Republican leaders - led by Washington Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González and former Governor Luis Fortuño - embraced Trump’s presidency over the past four years, until they broke with him again for inciting an insurrection on January 6, after two months when the President tried to reverse the election results.

Washington Resident Commissioner consequently indicated that Trump signed into law all measures allocating funds for the island. She has also highlighted the executive order seeking to promote manufacturing investment in the U.S., which she believes put the island on the map for those efforts.

But González distanced herself from Trump the day after the attack on Congress and spoke out in favor of his removal the same day the U.S. House voted to recommend the impeachment.

John Regis, a Republican businessman who represented Trump’s campaign in Puerto Rico in 2016, agreed with González that “no matter what he said,” the outgoing president was “faithful in signing all the economic aid bills for Puerto Rico”. The allocations were made through comprehensive bills, not specifically intended for the island.

The government of Puerto Rico estimated the damage caused by Hurricane Mariía at between $94 billion and $134 billion. The federal government had promised some $67.775 billion, of which, so far, $23.320 billion had been disbursed.

Trump, whose lies about the election results prompted the January 6 insurrection against the U.S. Capitol, reiterated in September -when the federal government allocated $11.524 billion to repair the island´s power grid and educational facilities- that: “I’m the best thing that ever happened to Puerto Rico”.

But the $11.524 billion announced during the campaign has not been disbursed either. Last election year, Trump appointed a Reconstruction Coordinator for Puerto Rico, Peter Brown, who is now leaving that position as well.

When she said last Wednesday that President Trump should be removed from office, Commissioner González also said that in the past, she has rejected the president’s conduct and, in others, she has recognized the great benefits he helped her bring to the island.

But, she denounced him last week for inciting acts that “were an attack on our Constitution, acts of sedition perpetrated by domestic terrorists”.”The last thing he has done has been a disaster for the nation. They have no political future,” said, meanwhile, Regis, who believes that Trump’s anti-statehood position may have been based on trying to keep sectors of the U.S. right-wing and influenced by his disputes with former San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz and with former governor Rosselló under his control.

For Professor Colón Morera, Trump’s nationalism and his reluctance to condemning white supremacist groups are a perspective associated with his strong opposition to statehood.

When the Trump administration invalidated the 2017 and 2020 referendums, his Justice Department stressed that U.S. citizenship was secure under the territorial/colonial Commonwealth status. Columbus Morera said that pointed to a federal public policy in favor of maintaining “a legal regime of control, without federal integration”.

”It’s obvious that Trump has weakened politically and shown his more authoritarian and dangerous side, but the battle for the future of the Republican Party is just beginning in a post-Trump period,” Colon Morera said.

Moreover, Professor Colón Morera warned that “it would be naive to think that the tremendous right-wing, populist, racist and nationalist forces that Trump fueled will disappear quietly”.