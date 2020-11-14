Washington - President Donald Trump announced yesterday his intent to nominate Puerto Rican Raúl Arias Marxuach to serve as Circuit Judge on the United States Court of Appeals for the First Circuit, based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Arias Marxuach, 53, is currently a Judge on the United States District Court for the District of Puerto Rico, appointed by Donald Trump in 2019. He would be the second Puerto Rican in the First Circuit Court of Appeals.

Judge Arias Marxuach would replace Juan Torruella who died last month and who was the first Puerto Rican in the court with appellate jurisdiction over the district court of Puerto Rico.

In San Juan, Arias Marxuach, who was Vice-Chair of the Litigation Practice Group at McConnell Valdés LLC, filled the seat left by Judge José Antonio Fusté.

Arias Marxuach, who has experience in civil and commercial law, earned his J.D., magna cum laude, from the University of Puerto Rico School of Law; and an L.L.M. from Harvard Law School.

He also served as a law clerk to Associate Justice Antonio S. Negrón-García of the Supreme Court of Puerto Rico.

With the nomination of Arias Marxuach, Trump - who just lost the election to Democrat Joe Biden - may try to get the Senate to fast-track the appointment, at a time when it is not yet clear which party will control that chamber in 2021.

Arias Marxuach, described as a conservative who was originally recommended by Washington Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González, has already passed the Senate Republican majority.

In May 2019, the then private practice attorney was confirmed 95-3 by the U.S. Senate for the seat he currently holds on the United States District Court for the District of Puerto Rico.

Arias Marxuach was originally appointed to the San Juan Federal Court in 2018, but the appointment did not complete the legislative process and Trump nominated him again on January 22, 2019.

Torruella, a leading figure in Puerto Rico’s judicial community, died on October 26 in San Juan after suffering a massive heart attack following complications with his diabetes disease.

Appointed in 1984 by then-President Ronald Reagan, Judge Torruella served on the First Circuit of Federal Appeals for 36 years, until his death last month.

Arias Marxuach may be the fourth Puerto Rican appointed to a federal appellate court. The other Puerto Ricans are Sonia Sotomayor, associate justice of the Supreme Court and who was a judge of the Second Circuit of Appeals of New York, and José Cabranes, who is still in that judicial forum

Cabranes will be one of the speakers at a tribute to Judge Torruella, organized by the First Circuit Court of Appeals next Monday evening.