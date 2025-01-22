Opinión
23 de enero de 2025
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:Donald Trump orders halt to infrastructure funds disbursement, raising alarms among democrats

The determination is framed in its effort to cancel allocations for electric vehicle programs within statutes that allocated more than $3 billion to Puerto Rico.

January 22, 2025 - 4:32 PM

The Infrastructure Investment Act has allocated nearly $2.3 billion in new federal funds to Puerto Rico through grants and formulas, according to the Financial Oversight and Management Board.
José A. Delgado
By José A. Delgado
Corresponsal de El Nuevo Día en Washington D. C.jose.delgado@gfrmedia.com

Washington D. C. - The executive order signed by President Donald Trump to define his energy public policy includes a freeze on Infrastructure and Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) funding that congressional Democrats believe will have an overall impact on those appropriations, which in Puerto Rico have exceeded $3 billion.

Tags
Puerto RicoDonald Trump
José A. Delgado
Nacido en San Juan. Graduado de la Escuela de Comunicación Pública de la Universidad de Puerto Rico. Tiene estudios en Derecho. Ha trabajado en radio, televisión y prensa escrita. Estuvo 17...
