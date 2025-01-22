The determination is framed in its effort to cancel allocations for electric vehicle programs within statutes that allocated more than $3 billion to Puerto Rico.
Washington D. C. - The executive order signed by President Donald Trump to define his energy public policy includes a freeze on Infrastructure and Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) funding that congressional Democrats believe will have an overall impact on those appropriations, which in Puerto Rico have exceeded $3 billion.
