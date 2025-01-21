“Donald Trump is marking the beginning of a golden age for people who break the law and try to overthrow the government,” said Democratic Senator Charles Schumer
January 21, 2025 - 12:59 PM
Washington D.C. - President Donald Trump’s decisions to release or dismiss charges against nearly 1,500 people arrested for the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on Congress and to try to prevent children of undocumented immigrants from prospectively having access to U.S. citizenship are two of his first actions that have most stoked opposition criticism.
