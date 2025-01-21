Opinión
Raúl Juliá
22 de enero de 2025
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
Donald Trump stokes criticism for pardoning those who attacked Congress and restricting access to U.S. citizenship

"Donald Trump is marking the beginning of a golden age for people who break the law and try to overthrow the government," said Democratic Senator Charles Schumer

January 21, 2025 - 12:59 PM

We are part of The Trust Project
U.S. President Donald Trump holds up an executive order signed after his inauguration, in Washington, Jan. 20, 2025. (The Associated Press)
José A. Delgado
By José A. Delgado
Corresponsal de El Nuevo Día en Washington D. C.

Washington D.C. - President Donald Trump's decisions to release or dismiss charges against nearly 1,500 people arrested for the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on Congress and to try to prevent children of undocumented immigrants from prospectively having access to U.S. citizenship are two of his first actions that have most stoked opposition criticism.

Donald Trump
José A. Delgado
