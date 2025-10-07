Donald Trump says it’s “absolutely ridiculous” to feature Bad Bunny at Super Bowl

U.S. President Donald Trump calls it “absolutely ridiculous” that the NFL selected Bad Bunny for the halftime show at the Super Bowl.

“I don’t know why they do it. It’s crazy, and then they blame it on a promoter they hired to book the entertainment," said Trump, interviewed on the Newsmax television network.

Initially, Trump pretended to know nothing about the controversy surrounding the selection of the Puerto Rican artist, one of the most famous in the world.

“I had never heard of (Bad Bunny),” the U.S. president alleged, although he knew that Jay-Z is the person recommending the artist for the halftime show.

The interviewer, Greg Kelly, maintained that Bad Bunny, opposes the raids ordered by President Trump against people with undefined immigration status and hates the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). He questioned whether there should be any boycott against the NFL.

Trump evaded the idea of a boycott, preferring later to deflect to the rule change on kickoffs at NFL games.

Trump supporters, linked to the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement, are furious with the selection of Bad Bunny, because he sings in Spanish, has criticized the U.S. president and the ICE raids.

After Bad Bunny told Americans that they have four months to learn Spanish, as the Super Bowl will take place next February 8, Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene stated that it is a good time to pass her bill that seeks to declare by law

“Bad Bunny says America has four months to learn Spanish before his perverse and unwanted Super Bowl halftime show. It would be a good time to pass my bill to declare English the language of the United States,” Greene said on social networking site X.

The legislation by the congresswoman - one of the most conservative people in Congress - seeks to codify President Trump’s March executive order, which has begun to be implemented in U.S. executive offices. It has nothing to do with the private sector.

Bad Bunny, whose given name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, performed last Saturday at the opening of the new season of the comedy show Saturday Night Live.

After highlighting in Spanish his selection for the Super Bowl, he said that those who did not understand him have four months to learn Spanish.

The Puerto Rican urban artist ended a 31-concert residency in Puerto Rico on September 20 at the start of his “DeBí TiRAR MáS FOToS” tour, a worldwide hit that has been downloaded more than 7 billion times on Spotify.

