Downpours and dangerous seas: ocean currents still affecting northern Puerto Rico

Daytime heat and wind direction will favor the development of rain and possible thunderstorms

February 27, 2026 - 2:55 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
Low concentrations of Saharan dust are also observed in the region. (Ramon "Tonito" Zayas)
Andrea Guemárez Soto
By Andrea Guemárez Soto
Periodista de Breaking Newsandrea.guemarez@gfrmedia.com

The combination of a patch of moisture and strong winds will cause a fast moving downpour pattern this Friday.

Meteorologist Manuel Ramos, of the National Weather Service(SNM), indicated that rains are currently being recorded in the east and southeast of the island, moving toward the south-central. This pattern is expected to continue during the day.

In the afternoon, the daytime heat and wind direction will favor the development of additional showers and possible thunderstorms from the interior to the west.

He noted that these areas present a limited risk of floodingdue to the frequency of rainfall.

On the other hand, Ramos highlighted that low concentrations of Saharan dust are observed in the region. Looking ahead to the weekend, a slight increase in temperatures is expected.

As for maritime conditions, asmall craft operator warningremains in effect in almost all regional waters, except for southern waters near Puerto Rico.

However, by 6:00 p.m., only the waters of the Atlantic and the Anegada Passage would remain under warning.

Although the swell that has affected the waters in recent days is dissipating, the meteorologist reported that there is a high risk of sea currents with breaking waves of between six and nine feet on the north coast, from Rincón to Fajardo, including Culebra.

By tomorrow, the risk of sea currents is expected to decrease to moderate at all beaches.

---

This content was translated from Spanish to English using artificial intelligence and was reviewed by an editor before being published.

Andrea Guemárez Soto
