When Puerto Rican shortstop Edwin “Sugar” Díaz signed as a professional baseball player at the age of 18 in 2012 and packed his bags to leave Naguabo’s barrio Daguao to follow his dream of reaching the Major Leagues, he didn’t think he would earn millions of dollars.

He thought what every kid who puts on a uniform to play baseball thinks: making it to the Majors and win a World Series.

But on Sunday, after seven seasons in the world’s best baseball league, where he made his successful debut in 2016, the 28-year-old right-hander made history by reaching a deal with the New York Mets for $102 million and five seasons, his first big contract in his debut in free agency.

“I feel super happy and super proud to have achieved this. It’s something I’ve been working on since I came up to the Major Leagues, and like every ballplayer, you always want to make it to the Major Leagues and be one of the best. Thank God I was given the opportunity to become a free agent and get what we were looking for, which was a historic contract for a reliever,” said Díaz in an interview with El Nuevo Día.

The deal Díaz reached is historic for three reasons due to the records he set when the contract became official on Wednesday, after Díaz completed required medical examinations.

Besides becoming the best paid reliever in the history of the Majors after signing a new five year contract valued at $102 million, and a new annual salary average record of $20.4 million, Díaz will also receive an unprecedented $12 million signing bonus for a reliever, according to his agent, Edwin Rodríguez Rodríguez.

Díaz’s deal surpassed, by almost $20 million, the one signed in 2016 by Cuban Aroldis Chapman, who accepted a five year deal with the New York Yankees worth $86 million, as well as an $11 million signing bonus. He also surpassed the best salary average for a reliever; right-hander Liam Hendricks, signed in January 2021 with the Chicago White Sox a contract for $54 million and three seasons, resulting in an annual salary of $18 million.

Díaz’s agent told El Nuevo Día that the pitcher will receive $29.25 million in 2023, which is the sum of the bonus plus the base salary of $17.25 million. Then in 2024 he will earn $17.25, and in 2025 $17.50 million.

In other words, if Díaz decides to exercise his opt-out clause after the third year, he will have secured in his bank account $64 million with an annual average of $21.33 million.

Otherwise, if he remains with the Mets for the five seasons stipulated in the contract, and the team exercises its option for a sixth year, the Puerto Rican will total $122 million by the end of the 2028 campaign.

“That was the dream: to reach the Major Leagues, to win a World Series... when one reaches the Major Leagues and learns more about the business, and understands a little more and knows how money works, then... because you don’t think about that (money) when you are moving up. You want to get to the Major Leagues and a World Series. When you get to know the business, you say ‘I’m going to put my hand in to be one of the best paid’. Because you are doing what you like and at the same time you are getting paid. And if you’re getting paid, you want to be one of the best,” added Díaz, who became an attraction at City Field by using the song “Narco”, from DJ Timmy Trumpet, in every inning on the field.

Díaz’s base salary during the fourth and fifth seasons will be $18.5 million each. But his agent explained that the team is aware that if the pitcher has another three good seasons like the ones he has had so far in New York, especially from 2020 onward, he will try again as a free agent in search of a better contract, although the first option to negotiate will be with the Mets themselves.

“We both sat down and talked about how the negotiation was going to go and what we were going to ask for. And already having had the season we had, we were in a position to ask, because it was an incredible season,” Díaz said of the process with his agent before negotiating with the Mets.

He became the dominant reliever in the Majors in 2022, to the point that he believes his performance this year was even better than the one he had in 2018 with his first team, the Seattle Mariners, when he saved 57 games, his campaign record.

With the Mets, in his fourth season, Díaz did not achieve 57 saves, but for the second year in a row, he had 32 saves and finished with a career-best 1.31 ERA. He was also impressive with 118 strikeouts in 62 innings, and an average of 17.1 strikeouts per nine innings. His control was also impeccable, as the young reliever only gave up 18 walks in 61 innings and finished the season with an average of 6.56 strikeouts for every walk.

“When they presented me (the information), I knew I had a chance to break all the records for relievers, and I told the company that I wanted to go after the records”, he said about his conversation with his agent Rodríguez and other staff at the Wasserman Group agency, which incidentally, is the firm with the largest number of Puerto Rican players among baseball’s elite.

Rodriguez represents both “Sugar” Díaz and his brother Alexis Díaz (Cincinnati Reds), who made his Major League debut this year, as well as reliever Jorge López (Minnesota Twins), and outfielder Enrique “Kike” Hernández (Boston Red Sox).

The company, with another of Rodríguez’s fellow agents, also represents shortstop Javier Báez (Detroit Tigers) and pitcher José Berríos (Toronto Blue Jays), who were signed to $140 million and $131 million contracts this time last year, respectively.

He expressed his satisfaction with the relationship he has developed with Mets owner Steve Cohen, whom Díaz’s agent said was an important figure in the negotiation.

“Steve Cohen has been very special with me and my family. Since he took over the team last year, he has always been very respectful to me. This year I had the opportunity to go to his house with my wife and have dinner with him and his wife, who is Puerto Rican. And the relationship we created is very nice and they gave me the opportunity to stay on the team. When we reached the agreement on Sunday, which obviously became official only after Díaz passed the medical tests, I texted Steve Cohen and his wife, Alexandra, and they were very happy,” he said.

“When they came to the team, their first two years as owners, thank God I did my job. As soon as the season was over, the day we lost to San Diego in the wild card, I talked to the manager and he said to me, ‘we are going to talk soon and we are going to call you soon’. I knew that was a way of saying that they were interested in me and that they wanted me to stay.”

Díaz, however, admitted that he was surprised that the Mets would not even let him enter the free agency market or give his agent the opportunity to negotiate with other teams.

According to Major League Baseball regulations, after the World Series ends, the free agent’s original team has five days to reach an agreement and sign a contract. And “Sugar” Díaz said that when the World Series between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies concluded, negotiations were already at an advanced stage.

“I was surprised because when the last game ended on Saturday (November 5), the negotiations were already well underway and we were already completing that. And the GM (General Manager) meetings that started these days (in Las Vegas) were coming, and if the meetings came, my agent could already know what was going to happen in free agency outside and could talk to the other teams. But the Mets gave me the opportunity not to go there, we presented what we were looking for and they accepted it”, Díaz said.