After a strict process, Puerto Rico’s leading newspaper adopted the “8 Trust Indicators”, which are followed by a global network of more than 200 media groups committed to accountability
May 28, 2024 - 3:35 PM
As part of its commitment to transparency, inclusion, and rigor, El Nuevo Día joined The Trust Project, an international consortium of news media that seeks to ensure that its participants meet the highest journalistic standards by adhering to the 8 Trust Indicators, which allows the audience to recognize trustworthy news easier.
