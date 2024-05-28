Opinión
28 de mayo de 2024
87°bruma
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
Noticia
Basado en hechos que el periodista haya observado y verificado de primera mano, o en información verificada que proviene de fuentes bien informadas.
prima:El Nuevo Día joins The Trust Project to reaffirm its commitment to transparency

After a strict process, Puerto Rico’s leading newspaper adopted the “8 Trust Indicators”, which are followed by a global network of more than 200 media groups committed to accountability

May 28, 2024 - 3:35 PM

In the middle, Entertainment reporter Damaris Hérnandez Mercado, while working at the El Nuevo Día newsroom in Cataño. She is accompanied on her right by Sports reporter Sara Del Valle Hernández and, on her left, Breaking News deputy editor Lorraine M. Martínez Cortés. (Ramón Tonito Zayas)
Carlos J. Martínez-Rivera
By Carlos J. Martínez-Rivera
Editor Sénior de Suscripcionescarlos.martinez@gfrmedia.com

As part of its commitment to transparency, inclusion, and rigor, El Nuevo Día joined The Trust Project, an international consortium of news media that seeks to ensure that its participants meet the highest journalistic standards by adhering to the 8 Trust Indicators, which allows the audience to recognize trustworthy news easier.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Carlos J. Martínez-Rivera
Carlos J. Martínez-RiveraArrow Icon
Carlos J. Martínez-Rivera cuenta con más de 15 años de experiencia como editor y periodista. En agosto de 2023, asumió el rol de editor sénior de Suscripciones, posición desde la cual...
