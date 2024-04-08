Fajardo, Ideal Destination for Selfies

Lee la historia en español aquí.

Fajardo.- This municipality sets itself apart for its colors and its natural beauty. Fajardo, located in Puerto Rico’s eastern end, invites visitors to take selfies on its shores, as well as in its barrios and neighborhoods.

Fajardo Mural in Las Croabas Park. (XAVIER GARCIA)

This mural in Las Croabas Park is perfect for taking a selfie that looks like a postcard.

Puerto Rico's flag in Las Croabas, Fajardo. (XAVIER GARCIA)

Also in Las Croabas is this monumental representation of the Puerto Rican flag.

Giant Chair at Seven Seas, in Fajardo. (XAVIER GARCIA)

At Seven Seas Public Beach, you will find this immense, colorful chair, part of the setting of Costa Mía restaurant, by the shore.

Boat with Puerto Rico's Flag in Puerto Real in Fajardo. (XAVIER GARCIA)

A boat welcomes passers-by to Maternillo sector, at the entrance to Puerto Real.

Mural painted on Luis Muñoz Rivera Street, in downtown Fajardo. (XAVIER GARCIA)

This large mural adorns Luis Muñoz Rivera Street, in downtown Fajardo, and is inspired by the marine flora and fauna that borders this municipality.

Giant chairs at Puerto Real Beach in Fajardo. (XAVIER GARCIA)