Fajardo, Ideal Destination for Selfies

With its coastal landscape and its inviting downtown area, this eastern city invites you to relax and have some fun
April 8, 2024 - 11:00 PM
Lee la historia en español aquí.
Fajardo.- This municipality sets itself apart for its colors and its natural beauty. Fajardo, located in Puerto Rico’s eastern end, invites visitors to take selfies on its shores, as well as in its barrios and neighborhoods.
This mural in Las Croabas Park is perfect for taking a selfie that looks like a postcard.
Also in Las Croabas is this monumental representation of the Puerto Rican flag.
At Seven Seas Public Beach, you will find this immense, colorful chair, part of the setting of Costa Mía restaurant, by the shore.
A boat welcomes passers-by to Maternillo sector, at the entrance to Puerto Real.
This large mural adorns Luis Muñoz Rivera Street, in downtown Fajardo, and is inspired by the marine flora and fauna that borders this municipality.
These giant chairs, with the sea as background, are an invitation to take the perfect selfie in Puerto Real beach.
