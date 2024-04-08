Opinión
Magacín
Junte Boricua
Estar Bien
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Lo Último
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Estar Bien
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
Magacín
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Especiales
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Lotería
Junte Boricua
Newsletters
Preferencias
Dark mode
8 de abril de 2024
76°despejado
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
We are part of The Trust Project
Fajardo, Ideal Destination for Selfies

With its coastal landscape and its inviting downtown area, this eastern city invites you to relax and have some fun 

April 8, 2024 - 11:00 PM

One of many places to take a selfie in Fajardo. (XAVIER GARCIA)
By ELNUEVODIA.COM

Lee la historia en español aquí.

Fajardo.- This municipality sets itself apart for its colors and its natural beauty. Fajardo, located in Puerto Rico’s eastern end, invites visitors to take selfies on its shores, as well as in its barrios and neighborhoods.

Fajardo Mural in Las Croabas Park.
Fajardo Mural in Las Croabas Park. (XAVIER GARCIA)

This mural in Las Croabas Park is perfect for taking a selfie that looks like a postcard.

Puerto Rico's flag in Las Croabas, Fajardo.
Puerto Rico's flag in Las Croabas, Fajardo. (XAVIER GARCIA)

Also in Las Croabas is this monumental representation of the Puerto Rican flag.

Giant Chair at Seven Seas, in Fajardo.
Giant Chair at Seven Seas, in Fajardo. (XAVIER GARCIA)

At Seven Seas Public Beach, you will find this immense, colorful chair, part of the setting of Costa Mía restaurant, by the shore.

Boat with Puerto Rico's Flag in Puerto Real in Fajardo.
Boat with Puerto Rico's Flag in Puerto Real in Fajardo. (XAVIER GARCIA)

A boat welcomes passers-by to Maternillo sector, at the entrance to Puerto Real.

Mural painted on Luis Muñoz Rivera Street, in downtown Fajardo.
Mural painted on Luis Muñoz Rivera Street, in downtown Fajardo. (XAVIER GARCIA)

This large mural adorns Luis Muñoz Rivera Street, in downtown Fajardo, and is inspired by the marine flora and fauna that borders this municipality.

Giant chairs at Puerto Real Beach in Fajardo.
Giant chairs at Puerto Real Beach in Fajardo. (XAVIER GARCIA)

These giant chairs, with the sea as background, are an invitation to take the perfect selfie in Puerto Real beach.

Tags
Somos FajardoSomos Puerto RicoJunte Boricua
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
ELNUEVODIA.COM
ELNUEVODIA.COMArrow Icon
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
lunes, 8 de abril de 2024
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2024 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: