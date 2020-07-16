After confirming that agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) raided her house yesterday morning, New Progressive Party (PNP) Rep. María Milagros Charbonier insisted that she is not the object of the investigation, and just said that she was interviewed about legislative processes without giving further details.

However, federal agents seized her cell phone, as well as her husband's.

“In terms of what they were investigating, I can’t tell you what that is. The questions were ... diverse, about processes, things related to work, but nothing in particular,” Charbonier said, avoiding specifying whether the questions were related to any particular legislative measure or contracts.

The majority representative did not answer whether the interview with FBI officials was related to Jonathan Alemán, who headed her legislative office until June 2019.

During his last month and a half in Charbonier's office, Alemán served as a consultant, for $125 an hour, according to reports. But before, he had been a prominent employee, not a contractor, seeking the PNP candidacy for mayor of Loiza.

Charbonier denied, back then, that the change in Alemán's contract was to facilitate his political aspirations. "I repeat, I cannot go into the details of the questions," she said yesterday, as reporters insisted during a press conference at her office.

She said she met Alemán in 2011, when he was the president of the New Progressive Youth Organization in Loíza, and collaborated with her campaign for mayor of Río Grande. Later, she moved to her legislative office, which she has run since April 2018.

Details of the raid

Charbonier held the press conference hours after FBI agents raided her house in Río Grande. She said she did not know why the officers took her and her husband's cell phones.

She added that five agents arrived at her house around 7 a.m and that they were very respectful and that she answered: "all the questions" they asked her, "without exception".

After this emerged, El Nuevo Día tried to contact Charbonier - who usually answers her phone personally - but the call was automatically redirected to voice mail. The representative then contacted this newspaper through her press officer, Javier Santana.

"It seemed to me, at one point, that they did not know about the House administrative processes, and I spent a long time explaining those processes," she insisted.

Although she believes the investigation should not represent a blow to the PNP three weeks before the primary, Charbonier, who supports Pedro Pierluisi in the race for governor, she admitted that she asked the FBI agents about the raid so close to the election process and not after Aug. 9, when the primary is scheduled. "That impacts any election, and I worry about that," she said.

She stressed the raid is not related to Pierluisi, who faces a PDP lawmakers suit last year for allegedly improperly intervening to stop a legislative investigation into the development of the Viewpoint at Roosevelt condominium in Hato Rey. "Absolutely nothing about Mr. Pedro Pierluisi's campaign, absolutely nothing," she said.

PNP and House presidents ask for explanations

PNP President Thomas Rivera Schatz said yesterday before the press conference that Charbonier has a "transparent and honest record" in her career as a lawyer and lawmaker, so he is confident that she can clarify the scope of the raid and stop the speculation.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Carlos “Johnny” Méndez said, in writing, that he respects federal investigations, so this should be given the space to provide the Puerto Rican people with the certainty of what is being investigated once it is concluded. “The House will cooperate with the law enforcement agencies in their processes and will provide any information that may be required, he said.

Laura M. Quintero collaborated with this story.