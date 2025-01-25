At the request of Puerto Rican Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez, the Department of Commerce agency detailed the failures of DRNA and NOAA
January 25, 2025 - 7:55 PM
Washington D.C. - The Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DRNA) has been extremely slow to distribute the nearly $11.4 million it received from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to help fishermen recover from the damage and aftermath of the 2017 hurricanes, an analysis by the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Office of Inspector General (OIG) confirmed.
