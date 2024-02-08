Opinión
prima:Federal Judge Rules Fahad Ghaffar Can Proceed with First Claim Against John Paulson

The U.S. businessman will face fraud and breach of contract claims in connection with the Gómez Hermanos dealership investment.

February 8, 2024 - 3:20 PM

John Paulson. (GFR Media)
José Orlando Delgado Rivera
By José Orlando Delgado Rivera
Periodista de Negociosjoseorlando.delgado@gfrmedia.com

Fahad Ghaffar can proceed with his claims against his former partner John Paulson, after US District Judge Camille L. Velez-Rive, in San Juan, decided not to dismiss the claim related to the purchase of a luxury dealership on the island.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
José Orlando Delgado Rivera
José Orlando Delgado RiveraArrow Icon
José Orlando Delgado Rivera trabaja como reportero de la sección de Negocios de El Nuevo Día, con enfoque en la cobertura de turismo, autos, economía, finanzas, entre otros, tanto en Puerto...
