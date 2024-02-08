Federal Judge Rules Fahad Ghaffar Can Proceed with First Claim Against John Paulson
The U.S. businessman will face fraud and breach of contract claims in connection with the Gómez Hermanos dealership investment.
February 8, 2024 - 3:20 PM
Fahad Ghaffar can proceed with his claims against his former partner John Paulson, after US District Judge Camille L. Velez-Rive, in San Juan, decided not to dismiss the claim related to the purchase of a luxury dealership on the island.
