💬See comments
Washington D.C. - The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will restrict disaster relief funds - which would include Puerto Rico - its emergency fund is running out without swift congressional action.
- ⎙
Thursday, August 31, 2023 - 4:45 p.m.
Washington D.C. - The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will restrict disaster relief funds - which would include Puerto Rico - its emergency fund is running out without swift congressional action.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: