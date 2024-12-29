Opinión
prima:Fifth anniversary of the southern earthquakes: homes and schools in Guánica still waiting for reconstruction

Not a single affected house in Guánica has been rebuilt five years after the beginning of the series of earthquakes, said Mayor Ismael “Titi” Rodríguez Ramos

December 29, 2024 - 2:53 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
Rodríguez Ramos is confident that the first houses affected by the earthquakes will begin to be rebuilt in 2025. (tonito.zayas@gfmedia.com)
Adriana Díaz Tirado
By Adriana Díaz Tirado
Periodista de Noticiasadriana.diaz@gfrmedia.com

Five years after the beginning of the series of earthquakes that drove thousands of families from their homes to sleep on the sidewalks and public spaces in southern Puerto Rico, the mayor of Guánica, Ismael “Titi” Rodríguez Ramos, lamented that there are still schools and residences of hundreds of Guaniqueños that have not been rebuilt in his municipality.

