Opinión
Magacín
e-Paper
Raúl Juliá
Newsletters
Dark mode
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Últimas Noticias
Elecciones 2024
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Newsletters
Lotería
Especiales
27 de noviembre de 2024
87°nubes dispersas
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima: Financial Oversight and Management Board proposes financial settlement in landmark Special Education case

The agency’s motion seeks to put an end to one of the phases of the Rosa Lydia Vélez lawsuit filed four decades ago for the lack of services to this population

November 27, 2024 - 12:54 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
Unos 5,000 estudiantes de Educación Especial reciben servicios, como terapias, mediante lo que se conoce como remedio provisional. (Archivo / GFR Media)
The motion details that there are some 6,500 claims filed, prior to 2017, in state courts through the damages phase of the Rosa Lydia Vélez case.
Keila López Alicea
By Keila López Alicea
Periodista de Noticiaskeila.lopez@gfrmedia.com

The Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) proposed to offer a financial settlement to thousands of families of children with disabilities and health conditions in order to, after decades of litigation, put an end to claims arising from the Rosa Lydia Vélez case for the lack of adequate Special Education services under the Department of Education.

RELATED
Tags
Rosa Lydia VélezPuerto Rico
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Keila López Alicea
Keila López AliceaArrow Icon
Empleada de El Nuevo Día desde el 2006, Keila López Alicea comenzó como investigadora de la Junta Editorial, rol en el cual obtenía y corroboraba los datos que necesitaban los integrantes...
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
miércoles, 27 de noviembre de 2024
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2024 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.
Home
Home
Últimas Noticias
Últimas Noticias
Secciones
Secciones
Juegos
Juegos
Suscriptores
Suscriptores

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: