The agency’s motion seeks to put an end to one of the phases of the Rosa Lydia Vélez lawsuit filed four decades ago for the lack of services to this population
November 27, 2024 - 12:54 PM
The agency’s motion seeks to put an end to one of the phases of the Rosa Lydia Vélez lawsuit filed four decades ago for the lack of services to this population
November 27, 2024 - 12:54 PM
The Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) proposed to offer a financial settlement to thousands of families of children with disabilities and health conditions in order to, after decades of litigation, put an end to claims arising from the Rosa Lydia Vélez case for the lack of adequate Special Education services under the Department of Education.
Las noticias explicadas de forma sencilla y directa para entender lo más importante del día.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: