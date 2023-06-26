U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain ordered the Fiscal Oversight Board and the major creditors of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) to file an updated report on how they will proceed with the utility’s bankruptcy process after the entity overseeing Puerto Rico’s public finances told the court that it will drastically amend the “Modified Second Amended Title III Plan of Adjustment of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority” it had proposed less than three months ago.