However, the entry into operation of these generators, which will be part of a fleet of 10 emergency plants, is not expected to occur before 2027
January 9, 2025 - 3:02 PM
However, the entry into operation of these generators, which will be part of a fleet of 10 emergency plants, is not expected to occur before 2027
January 9, 2025 - 3:02 PM
At a time when Governor Jenniffer González is demanding action from federal authorities to stabilize the island’s electricity generation capacity in the short term, the Fiscal Oversight Board (FOMB) approved a contract of more than $173 million submitted by Genera PR to receive and install two electricity generation units at the Costa Sur power plant in Guayanilla.
Las noticias explicadas de forma sencilla y directa para entender lo más importante del día.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: