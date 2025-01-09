Opinión
10 de enero de 2025
79°nubes dispersas
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:Fiscal Oversight Board approves $173 million contract for Genera PR to manage two power generation units

However, the entry into operation of these generators, which will be part of a fleet of 10 emergency plants, is not expected to occur before 2027

January 9, 2025 - 3:02 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
The two units authorized by the FOMB will generate up to 100 megawatts from the Costa Sur plant, but will not be available until (Xavier Araújo)
Manuel Guillama Capella
By Manuel Guillama Capella
Periodista de Noticiasmanuel.guillama@gfrmedia.com

At a time when Governor Jenniffer González is demanding action from federal authorities to stabilize the island’s electricity generation capacity in the short term, the Fiscal Oversight Board (FOMB) approved a contract of more than $173 million submitted by Genera PR to receive and install two electricity generation units at the Costa Sur power plant in Guayanilla.

