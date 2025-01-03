The swearing-in takes place at the start of the 119th session of Congress, where the agenda of Puerto Rico’s authorities faces a steep uphill climb
January 3, 2025 - 10:40 AM
The swearing-in takes place at the start of the 119th session of Congress, where the agenda of Puerto Rico’s authorities faces a steep uphill climb
January 3, 2025 - 10:40 AM
Washington D.C. - Pablo José Hernández assumes the role of resident commissioner in Washington this Friday, at the start of the 119th session of Congress, in which Puerto Rico’s authorities - facing a Republican majority and Donald Trump in the White House - will have a steep hill to climb to meet the agenda they have set for themselves.
Las noticias explicadas de forma sencilla y directa para entender lo más importante del día.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: