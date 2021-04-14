Washington- During the first day of hearings that may last at least two days, the House Committee on Natural Resources will hear this afternoon the different positions on two status bills, at a time when Senate leaders have warned that the past referendum will not be enough to advance a statehood proposal.

With no White House representation and eight witnesses selected to speak in favor of one of the two status bills, today’s public hearing of the Committee chaired by Democrat Raúl Grijalva (Arizona), might be an opportunity to learn more about what the members of the House Committee on Natural Resources think.

The hearing will be held online, starting at 1:00 p.m. It will be the first since June 2015. The Committee has already called a second hearing for Tuesday.

Fourteen of the 48 members of the committee have expressed themselves in favor of one of the two bills, except Guam’s delegate, Democrat Michael San Nicolas, who is co-author of both measures.

Eight committee members have advocated for House Bill 1522 by Puerto Rican Democrat Darren Soto and Washington Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González, a Republican, in favor of a federal “statehood: yes-or-no” status referendum, tied to an admission process for the island.

Meanwhile, seven committee members support House Bill 2070 by Puerto Rican Democrats Nydia Velázquez and Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (New York) to bind Congress to a Status Convention and a referendum on non-territorial alternatives to be called by the Puerto Rican government.

The two bills have two new co-sponsors. In the case of the pro-statehood bill, the new co-sponsors are Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (Md.) and Republican Brian Fitzpatrick. It now has 46 Democrats and 15 Republicans as sponsors. Velázquez and Ocasio Cortez were joined by two Democrats, Marie Newman (Illinois) and Joseph Morelle (New York), for a total of 76 lawmakers from the majority.

Pedro Pierluisi´s presentation -the governor arrived yesterday in Washington D.C- reaffirms that after the November 3 referendum, in which statehood obtained 52.5 percent of the vote, it is now up to Congress to respond and say whether it is willing to admit Puerto Rico as a 51st state.

But Pierluisi, president of the New Progressive Party (PNP), will also call for Puerto Rico to stop being treated as property, referring to the constitutional clause that leaves in Congress´s hands to rule over the territories and properties.

“We demand that you start treating us as equals and stop treating us as property. Contrary to what the Insular Cases and its new modern progeny in Congress believe, we do not belong to the United States. We are an integral and fundamental part of it,” Pierluisi said in the document he delivered yesterday to the Committee.

But he also argued that the language of the Velázquez-Ocasio Cortez legislation, seeking to bring Puerto Rico’s language and culture into the discussion with Congress, can be compared to “the same reasoning used by racist and xenophobic Justices of the Supreme Court in the early twentieth century that decided the infamous Insular Cases.”

Under the Insular Cases jurisprudence, the U.S. Supreme Court determined that Puerto Rico is an unincorporated territory subject to the powers of Congress, is not on a path to statehood, and belongs to, but is not part of, the United States.

The memorandum prepared by Grijalva’s advisors recognizes Puerto Rico as a territory subject to congressional authority derived from the Constitution´s territorial clause.

In his speech, House Speaker Rafael “Tatito” Hernández Montañez supported the Velázquez-Ocasio Cortez´s bill. “For the first time, voters will be given a realistic definition of each viable option,” said Hernández Montañez.

María de Lourdes Santiago, vice president of the Puerto Rican Independence Party (PIP), said in her written testimony that her party sees in the Velázquez-Ocasio Cortez´s bill the possibility of resuming the comprehensive discussions that took place between Puerto Rico’s political parties and Congress between 1989 and 1991.

Santiago indicated that such discussion laid the ground to recognize the island’s colonial situation, the opposition to statehood, and the possibility of reaching “an economic transition plan for the pro-independence alternative”.

Contrary to Pierluisi, former Governor Aníbal Acevedo Vilá stressed the importance that, in the face of a status solution, Congress should specify the fiscal situation Puerto Rico will face and whether it would make a statehood offer as long as Spanish is the common language on the island.

“Is Congress willing to accept as a state a nation with Spanish as the official and only language in state courts, the Legislature and public schools?” asked Acevedo Vilá.

The other speaker in favor of Velázquez and Ocasio Cortez’s bill will be the general coordinator of the Movimiento Victoria Ciudadana (Citizen Victory Movement MVC), Manuel Natal Albelo.

In a letter sent to Grijalva, PPD President José Luis Dalmau Santiago, also head of the Senate, criticized that both bills leave out territorial commonwealth and said that without the current status, “almost half of the electorate is being excluded from the process.” Dalmau Santiago was not invited to the hearing organized to hear four supporters for each measure. Nor did he ask to testify.

For the pro-statehood sector, the vice president of the U.S. Democratic Party in Puerto Rico, Johanne Vélez García, Columbia University law professor Christina Ponsa Kraus, and the president of the Puerto Rico Statehood Council, José Fuentes Agostini, will support Soto and González´s bill.

Ponsa Kraus coordinated a letter signed by 47 law professors from the U.S. and Puerto Rico - three are from universities on the island - in favor of the pro-statehood bill. Ponsa Kraus criticized Velazquez’s bill for not defining the non-territorial status alternatives, which “are independence and statehood.” “There is nothing else to define,” she said.

In response, 12 Puerto Rican university professors recalled that the U.S. “has never made a clear and binding offer to Puerto Ricans regarding statehood, independence or free association.”