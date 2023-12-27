The property has 107 units, 71 of which are studios.
The property has 107 units, 71 of which are studios. (Alejandro Granadillo)

It never opened its doors with its previous owners, but the hotel once announced as the Jade St. Clair Hotel in Isla Verde began operations this Monday under a new concept and name: Casa Costera Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy.

💬See comments