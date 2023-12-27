💬See comments
It never opened its doors with its previous owners, but the hotel once announced as the Jade St. Clair Hotel in Isla Verde began operations this Monday under a new concept and name: Casa Costera Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy.
- ⎙
Wednesday, December 27, 2023 - 2:50 p.m.
It never opened its doors with its previous owners, but the hotel once announced as the Jade St. Clair Hotel in Isla Verde began operations this Monday under a new concept and name: Casa Costera Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: