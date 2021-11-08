Pedro Feliciano, a former Puerto Rican pitcher who spent nine years with the New York Mets in the Major Leagues, has died at 45.

Former Major League Baseball player Eduardo Pérez posted the news on his Twitter profile. The news was confirmed to El Nuevo Día by multiple sources.

“I just found out that the former Mets reliever Pedro Feliciano, passed away last night in his sleep,” Perez posted.

The left-hander made his Major League debut in 2002 with the Mets. In 2005, he played for a season in Japan before returning to the ranks of New York in 2006, where he was until 2010. Then, injuries kept him away from the Majors until 2013, when he reappeared with the Mets. That was his last season in the Majors.

In 2014 and 2015 he tried to return with the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs, respectively, signing Minor League contracts.

In 2013, Feliciano announced that he had been diagnosed with a small “hole” on the outside of his heart.

Feliciano was also part of the Puerto Rico team pitching staff in the 2006 and 2009 editions of the World Baseball Classic. In addition, he had an outstanding career in Puerto Rican winter baseball.