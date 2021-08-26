In the magical and biodiverse Guánica Dry Forest, at the top of a mountain, hides Fort Capron, which, with a colorful 360-degree panoramic view, amazes everyone who visits it.

The sound of stepping on the small stones of the path, the whisper of the sea, and the song of the diversity of birds that live in this forest, go along the walk to the top of the mountain. There, the sun and the wind embrace the visitors who appreciate the four cardinal points of Guánica. The view includes the Malecón, the urban center of Guánica, the bay, the old sugar mill, the historic Parador 1929, Gilligan Island, the beautiful beaches, the green mountains, and other corners of the so-called “Town of Friendship”.

But the star here, without a doubt, is the simple but historic fort. The Spanish built the original wooden structure in the 16th century. At the end of the 19th century, the Americans rebuilt it in stone, as it remains today. The building was named after Captain Allyn K. Capron, the first soldier to die in the Spanish-American War in Cuba.

Among the recreational activities at Fort Capron, visitors can enjoy hiking, cycling, and even -only for professionals- climbing. Entrance to the building is free.

Somos Guánica

“The most comfortable hike is about 30 minutes, which is the one we took. It starts on Highway 333 and ends here. There is also a walk through the Guánica Dry Forest, in the La Luna neighborhood. This hike is about two hours long but is an opportunity to better appreciate the area’s flora and fauna. Many cyclists like that area better,” explained Marlene Morales Rivera, tour guide for the Guánica Office of Art, Culture, and Tourism, which offers tours.

Visitors can also hike on their own from the path that begins on Highway 333, keeping in mind that the climb requires effort, as it can take between 25 minutes to an hour to reach the top, depending on the physical condition of the person.

This activity is not recommended for small children, older adults, or people with health conditions.

It is better to begin this adventure early in the morning, when the sun is not so strong, to avoid the fatigue that can be caused by the area’s intense heat. Visitors are recommended to bring a water bottle for hydration, as well as adequate clothing and shoes to climb the rocky slope. Cameras or cell phones will be essential to capture the breathtaking view, which is a great reward after the arduous hike.