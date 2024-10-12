The value of the projects contained in the program approved by the Planning Board is double the value of those contemplated two years earlier
October 12, 2024 - 7:00 PM
The construction and remodeling of schools, the development of major works at the Aqueduct and Sewer Authority (PRASA) facilities and large-scale works on several of the country’s main highways stand out in the infrastructure investment plan, prepared by the Planning Board and endorsed by Governor Pedro Pierluisi, a document that outlines capital improvements in excess of $14 billion over the next four years.
