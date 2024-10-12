Opinión
Raúl Juliá
12 de octubre de 2024
prima:From schools to roads: ambitious government capital investment plan for next four years

The value of the projects contained in the program approved by the Planning Board is double the value of those contemplated two years earlier

October 12, 2024 - 7:00 PM

The projects contained in the PICA include initiatives associated with social and economic development, security and government management, explained the president of the Planning Board, Julio Lassús Ruiz. (Vanessa Serra Díaz)
Manuel Guillama Capella
By Manuel Guillama Capella
Periodista de Noticiasmanuel.guillama@gfrmedia.com

The construction and remodeling of schools, the development of major works at the Aqueduct and Sewer Authority (PRASA) facilities and large-scale works on several of the country’s main highways stand out in the infrastructure investment plan, prepared by the Planning Board and endorsed by Governor Pedro Pierluisi, a document that outlines capital improvements in excess of $14 billion over the next four years.

Manuel Guillama Capella
