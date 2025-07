While the government reiterates its accusations of non-compliance with the current New Fortress Energy (NFE) contract after the company suspended, for almost a week, the supply of natural gas to the San Juan plant, Energy Czar Josué Colón assured that there will not be a “final determination” regarding the 15-year supply agreement that the Fiscal Oversight Board (FOMB) halted until it is defined how the exclusivity that the gas company enjoys for the management of the fuel terminal in the San Juan Bay will be dealt with.