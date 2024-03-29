Future of Bill to Eliminate the Inventory Tax is Uncertain

The future of House Bill 1798 seeking to eliminate the inventory tax after six years is uncertain since, according to Senate President José Luis Dalmau Santiago, the measure “did not have the votes” in that chamber because it did not provide alternatives to offset municipal government revenues.

However, the Senator said the Senate is open to dialogue to reach a consensus between the parties.

“As it was, the bill did not have the votes in the Senate. First, because we are in an election year, no senator will vote against cutting money to the mayors. That was one of the controversies: senators were unwilling to vote for it. This is what I told both stakeholders and the Oversight Board,” said Dalmau Santiago in an interview with El Nuevo Día.

The bill, as amended, seeks to establish a cap on the inventory tax for six years and was passed in the House. During the transition period, the Legislature and the Municipal Revenues Collection Center (CRIM, Spanish acronym) must identify alternatives to replace the nearly $300 million that municipalities annually receive through the controversial tax.

Last November, the bill was approved b in the House with 26 votes in favor, 16 against, and 9, absent.

The bill has been under evaluation in the Senate Committees on Treasury, Federal Affairs, Municipal Affairs, and the Oversight Board over the last four months.

Meanwhile, Senate Treasury Committee Chair Juan Zaragoza said his committee has not decided on whether to hold a public or executive hearing to receive proposed amendments from the parties, mainly because of the uncertainty regarding what will happen after six years.

“The point of controversy is what happens in year six, and until there is a fiscally responsible answer to that, the bill is a complicated scenario because it faces opposition,” Zaragoza said.

“The only way for the bill to pass and for the governor to approve it is to make amendments,” added the Senator, who mentioned that they are waiting for the proposed amendments from CRIM.

Meanwhile, Dalmau Santiago said that the Mayors Association and the Mayors Federation sent their proposals, one of which recommends gradually reducing the tax after six years. That is a proposal that could be considered, the lawmaker added.

However, Dalmau pointed out that the Board has not endorsed this recommendation yet, which is why they expect to meet with the fiscal entity.

“We have always been open to dialogue, and to the extent that this dialogue produces results, we will inform you,” said Dalmau.

Meanwhile, in written statements sent to El Nuevo Día, the Oversight Board reiterated its position in favor of freezing and later eliminating the inventory tax because of its impact on increasing the island’s supply and avoiding shortages during disasters.

“Puerto Rico’s inventory tax in its current version is an obstacle to economic growth,” the Board stated.

Lack of consensus

“The inventory tax is an important source of funding for municipalities. Therefore, the (Board) supports a cap on the inventory tax to ensure a collection equal to the highest of the previous three years. The (Board) considers the freezing of the (tax) an important step in improving Puerto Rico’s business climate,” the document stated.

House Treasury Committee Chair Jesús Santa said that attempts to eliminate the tax paid by importers, retailers, and wholesalers go back almost 10 years, with the lack of consensus among mayors as one of the obstacles.

“Our problem is that for some reason, mayors do not agree. There is no consensus among the mayors. So you come up with a proposal, some are for it, some are against it, and the House says, ‘No problem, mayors, you decide how to offset it,’” Santa explained.

The representative said he expected the Senate to pass the bill, with amendments, though.

“We have to move. Ten years discussing an issue and doing nothing is not sustainable and irresponsible on all sides,” he added.

In response to Santa’s comments, the president of the Puerto Rico Mayors Association, Luis Javier Hernández Ortiz, urged the Legislative and Executive branches to find an alternative to offset the impact of the measure.

The alternative “should come from us (mayors), because it has to come from the Legislature, which identifies the government budget, the Legislature and the Executive Branch must agree,” the Villalba mayor said.

Hernández Ortiz insisted that the mayors have reached a consensus: to freeze the inventory tax for the years set in the bill and that the Legislature and Governor Pedro Pierluisi determine how to offset that revenue.

Meanwhile, CRIM Executive Director, Reinaldo Paniagua Látimer, said that the Senate could hold executive hearings to listen to the proposals, which would lead to amendments to the bill.

“Last week I met with the Senate Treasury Committee chair, Juan Zaragoza, and explained the CRIM board position regarding the six-year freeze,” Paniagua Látimer told El Nuevo Día.

Recently, the CRIM approved a resolution reaffirming its support for the implementation of a six-year cap on the inventory tax but did not support its elimination.