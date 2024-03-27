We are part of The Trust Project
Agriculture suspends livestock imports due to bird flu infection in the U.S.
The agency is inspecting livestock imported from Texas less than a month ago, said Secretary Ramón González Beiró
March 27, 2024 - 3:12 PM
After the Texas Animal Health Commission warned of avian influenza in cattle from Texas and Kansas, the Puerto Rico Department of Agriculture issued an order Tuesday to stop importing cattle from those states, said Ramón González Beiró, secretary of the agency.
