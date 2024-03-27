Opinión
27 de marzo de 2024
80°nubes rotas
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
We are part of The Trust Project
prima:Agriculture suspends livestock imports due to bird flu infection in the U.S.

The agency is inspecting livestock imported from Texas less than a month ago, said Secretary Ramón González Beiró

March 27, 2024 - 3:12 PM

Department of Agriculture Secretary Ramon Gonzalez noted that so far, avian flu in U.S. dairy cattle has spread rapidly, with a 3% mortality rate among infected cattle. (Alejandro Granadillo)
Efraín Montalbán Ríos
By Efraín Montalbán Ríos
Periodista de Negociosefrain.montalban@gfrmedia.com

After the Texas Animal Health Commission warned of avian influenza in cattle from Texas and Kansas, the Puerto Rico Department of Agriculture issued an order Tuesday to stop importing cattle from those states, said Ramón González Beiró, secretary of the agency.

Tags
Departamento de AgriculturaDepartamento de Agricultura federalCentros de Control y Prevención de EnfermedadesTexasKansas
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Efraín Montalbán Ríos
Efraín Montalbán RíosArrow Icon
Por los pasados cinco años, Efraín Montalbán Ríos ha ejercido como periodista y productor en distintos medios de comunicación locales. Es egresado de la Escuela de Comunicación –ahora facultad- de la...
