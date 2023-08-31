💬See comments
WASHINGTON, D.C. - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced Wednesday $3.19 million for 11 renewable energy and energy-efficiency projects to help agricultural producers and rural small businesses in Puerto Rico.
Thursday, August 31, 2023 - 5:53 p.m.
