Raúl Juliá
21 de octubre de 2024
prima:Giannina Braschi imagines new worlds from the joy of absurdity

Her new novel, Putinoika, borders on the absurd, blending inconceivable concepts, borrowing characters from Greek literature, and even exploring love between tyrants

October 20, 2024 - 7:55 PM

Puerto Rican author Giannina Braschi. (Suministrada)
Víctor Ramos Rosado
By Víctor Ramos Rosado
Periodista de Entretenimientovictor.ramos@gfrmedia.com

Throughout her literary career, Giannina Braschi has brought to life works that capture the essence of the Hispanic experience abroad, offering profound critiques of the political and social systems that shape the world, while inviting us to question the institutions and powers that dominate our lives. However, her most recent book seeks to be even more daring. Putinoika is described as a tragicomedy recounting the events of the pandemic, Donald Trump’s presidency, and his relationship with Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

Puerto Rico
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Víctor Ramos Rosado
Víctor Ramos RosadoArrow Icon
Víctor Ramos Rosado es periodista de Entretenimiento y Estilos de Vida en El Nuevo Día. Cubre temas relacionados con cultura, entretenimiento, música, literatura y gastronomía. Se especializa en periodismo narrativo y...
