Throughout her literary career, Giannina Braschi has brought to life works that capture the essence of the Hispanic experience abroad, offering profound critiques of the political and social systems that shape the world, while inviting us to question the institutions and powers that dominate our lives. However, her most recent book seeks to be even more daring. Putinoika is described as a tragicomedy recounting the events of the pandemic, Donald Trump’s presidency, and his relationship with Russia’s Vladimir Putin.