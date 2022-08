Nearly four years after submitting an unsolicited proposal and a competitive bidding process -with no rival bids-, Global Ports Holding (GPH) reached an agreement with Puerto Rico Ports Authority (PA) to operate the San Juan Bay cruise port for the next 30 years. The agreement between the PA and the company promises, in the words of GPH’s general manager on the island, Federico González Denton, to restore the luster Puerto Rico once had as a cruise destination.