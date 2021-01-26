Pedro Pierluisi Urrutia’s budget for next fiscal year will include an additional payroll item of between $50 million and $100 million for salary increases or adjustments for public employees according to the new classification and compensation plan that will apply to the entire government and that the administration is promoting before the Oversight Board.

This plan seeks to eliminate the differences between the salaries of people who perform similar functions in different public agencies and corporations. This project will increase the government payroll by several hundred million dollars by updating the salary of some officials in positions that have not been reviewed, in some cases, for decades, estimated the new head of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), Juan Carlos Blanco.

“It’s going to be between $50 (million) and $100 million. That number will depend on what happens during the budget process with the Board... This will probably be a multi-year project (updating salaries), but we want to start it now, even if it can’t all be completed immediately,” Blanco said in an interview with El Nuevo Día.

Currently, government payroll expenses financed through the General Fund total about $2.5 billion, according to the OMB.

Blanco said the Board rejected the first version of the classification and compensation plan the government submitted for reasons that the official did not specify.

The Board’s refusal

According to sources, the Board requested that the classification and compensation plan include measuring public servants’ production and efficiency.

When asked about this, Edward Zayas, spokesman for the fiscal entity, indicated that the proposal they received was from Wanda Vázquez Garced’s administration and implied a $140 million payroll increase that had no source of income. He added that it was also rejected because it “was not part of an integrated civil service reform”.

Blanco said they are working to determine what adjustments the work done so far needs to achieve the endorsement of the entity that controls the island´s finances since 2016 as decided by the U.S. government. The expectation is to work on this new version of the plan together with the budget.

This was one of the priorities Pierluisi Urrutia listed last week at a meeting with agency heads. The initiative will not only facilitate transferring personnel between agencies since job descriptions and compensation would be similar in all public agencies, but the plan will also facilitate recruiting staff.

Blanco explained that some current compensation plans have not been updated for many years. In some cases, it´s been decades since their last revision, so compensations are not in line with the private labor market. He indicated that this has led to recruiting external consultants, while government resources were losing expertise.

“There are multiple examples of positions that remain vacant because the government’s salary scale is low. That creates a problem in the service... External consultants are hired to fill that gap and it ends up costing more and does not develop internal capacity and expertise within the government,” stressed the OMB head.

Budget agenda

The government had to file its FY 2022 budget proposal this Friday but it was recently postponed to Tuesday, February 2. The Board will review the document and it will then go to Legislature for consideration, which would happen by May. Since the creation of the Board, all budgets have been imposed by the entity overseeing Puerto Rico´s finances.

For the 2022 budget, the Board drew a spending cap of $9.998 billion. This is similar to the current budget ($10.045 billion), which is the highest in the last decade. Pierluisi´s Chief of Staff, Noelia García, said expenses for the budget under preparation would be even higher because revenues so far this fiscal year are higher than anticipated.

The Board Executive Director Natalie Jaresko sent a letter noting that the new budget must contain the contributions to Social Security for employees of the Judicial Branch, the Education Department, and the Police. Additional federal contributions to the Health Insurance Administration to finance the Vital health plan are not contemplated. As for public servants’ benefits, employers´ contribution to the health plan is set at a maximum of $125 per month per employee.

Jaresko met yesterday with the leadership of the House of Representatives at the local Capitol.

Blanco, meanwhile, said they will seek an increase in the budget, since, even with the COVID-19 pandemic, Puerto Rico had a “certain level” of economic activity and revenues have increased due to improvements in the government’s systems. He pointed out that this surplus in revenues, so far, is not being contemplated to address the budget deficiencies estimated for the coming years according to the government’s fiscal planning.

He said this analysis would be conducted once they have a complete picture of how much the government will pay bondholders and creditors. The debt adjustment plan defining these payments is expected to be in the hands of federal judge Laura Taylor Swain, who presides over Puerto Rico territorial bankruptcy cases, in the first months of this year.

The OMB director also did not specify the government’s payment capacity, since this is to be defined by the Puerto Rico Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (FAFAA).

The UPR, Municipalities, and Pensions

Blanco indicated that the governor instructed three other budget priorities: avoid future funding cuts to the University of Puerto Rico (UPR), municipalities, and public pensions.

He indicated that part of the current analysis is to evaluate how they can redirect funds from other areas to avoid planned cuts in transfers to the UPR and municipalities, according to the current fiscal plan.

“The UPR is essential to Puerto Rico’s present and future. It has already received its fair share of cuts. If we need to become a jurisdiction of excellence, we need a university of excellence... Municipalities are the closest service providers for citizens. We need to ensure they operate well and have the resources they need to assist their towns. There is still a lot of room for improvement. That doesn’t mean that things in the municipalities are going to stay as they are. There are changes and reforms to be made,” Blanco added.

As for pensioners, he said that many depend solely on this income and due to their age it´s difficult for them to find alternative resources to make up for the decrease in income that would affect their quality of life.

“We cannot put them in a more difficult economic situation,” he said. The Board has contemplated cuts in the highest checks seeking to generate total savings in pensions of about 10 percent.