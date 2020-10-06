Governor Wanda Vázquez Garced was yesterday in New York on an official trip which includes meetings with federal Health & Human Services Department Region II Director, Dennis González, and with FEMA Region II Administrator, Tom Von Essen, however, La Fortaleza provided little information about the purposes of the trip and agenda details.

About the meeting with high-ranking officials of the Federal Health & Human Services Region II held yesterday afternoon, the Governor only said on Twitter that they discussed the next steps to be taken during the COVID-19 pandemic and the use of Medicaid funds, but did not answer to this newspaper any questions regarding whether any agreement or commitment arose from the meeting.

In another tweet, she said that the Federal Health Department had praised the government of Puerto Rico for the measures taken “to protect our people from COVID-19, and being the first to issue a lockdown”. And she added that they recognized protocols implemented at the airport as a worthy example for the nation. “I am extremely proud and grateful,” she said.

Jennifer Storipan, Director of Federal Affairs Administration (PRFAA); Public Affairs Secretary, Osvaldo Soto; Health Secretary, Lorenzo González; and the Executive Director of the Fiscal Agency & Financial Advisory Authority (FAFAA) and the Governor’s representative before the Oversight Board, Omar Marrero were in New York with Gov. Vázquez.

Anthony Ferreri, regional director of the Office of Intergovernmental and External Affairs; Joyce Thomas, Acting Director for the Administration for Children and Families; Kathleen Otte, regional administrator of the Administration for Community Life; Murad “Mojo” Raheem, Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response; among other officials also attended the meeting.

This Wednesday, the governor will also meet with the Board in New York to address the Puerto Rican government’s complaint about the refusal of that entity to ensure that more people on the island could benefit from the Medicaid program.

Vázquez Garced traveled Thursday to Orlando, Florida, where she visited PRFAA offices and held meetings with Mayor Buddy Dyer and Kissimmee Mayor José A. Álvarez.

That day, Vázquez Garced was also scheduled to participate in a Donald Trump´s reelection campaign event at Sanford airport, Florida, that information was confirmed Thursday during an interview with Univisión Orlando. But Trump canceled all his official and campaign activities Friday after confirming that he had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Governor Vázquez Garced governor shared then a message on Twitter addressed to President and First Lady Melania Trump, who was also diagnosed with COVID-19.