Given the dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases on the island, Governor Wanda Vázquez Garced will reverse part of the economic reopening process and order, from today, to close bars, food kiosks, discos, cinemas, concert halls, game rooms, theaters, casinos, amusement parks, marinas, maritime traffic, and gyms.

The governor also indicated yesterday that no commercial establishment will be able to sell alcohol after 7:00 p.m. Also, beaches will be restricted for sports purposes such as running, walking, surfing, or paddleboard, rowing, and diving activities.

Restaurants will be allowed to operate, but at a lower capacity (50 percent instead of 75 percent), and hostels will have to limit their services in common areas to avoid crowding.

These new restrictions do not affect shopping centers or retail trade in general. The only reported change is that no queues will be allowed outside establishments awaiting delivery. According to the governor, customers will have to wait for their items in their vehicles.

On the other hand, Puerto Rico tourist promotion activities have been postponed until August 15, tours are not allowed, and masks are also mandatory for visitors.

The governor announced that even family activities or gatherings will be regulated, limiting them to members of the same family unit. She did not specify how she intends to enforce this provision.

"Family activities and entertainment will be limited to those who live under the same roof. They should be avoided and any activity with people who are not from the same family unit is not allowed," the governor said.

Visits to prisons and care centers will also be postponed. The curfew, established in March, will continue between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

These measures, announced in a televised message on WIPR, will be in effect until July 31. Neither the governor nor her staff was available to answer questions about these new restrictions.

Vázquez Garced said she asked the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to continue diverting all passenger flights to Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport, which was granted. They also requested the FAA to stop the flow of passengers from Texas and Florida, but the request had not been answered by press time.

Maritime transportation between Ceiba, Vieques, and Culebra will be reserved only for residents and workers in those municipalities.

"We have reached a level where we need to take more restrictive measures to minimize infections," said the governor, who until recently assured that the rapid economic reopening did not jeopardize the island´s progress in preventing infections and even defended the reactivation of the tourism sector.

Vázquez Garced announced the decisions on this new strategy to address the increase in infections, which has the mission of avoiding crowding, will be detailed in a new executive order that will be published soon.

Before the announcement, a group of experts in different health disciplines provided information on the increase in infections recorded since mid-June, with the reopening of economic activities which had been paralyzed since March. Each group of experts reached similar conclusions: an increase in the number of infections, hospitalizations, deaths, and positive test results.

And this implies that the rise in cases is not related to an increase in diagnostic tests, but rather to a higher prevalence of the disease.

"By June 28, the number of positive cases on the island began to increase, and now we have surpassed the percentage that according to the WHO (World Health Organization) means measures must be taken," said José Rodríguez Orengo of the Puerto Rico Health Trust.

Infectious disease expert Humberto Guillot warned that without actions to mitigate the infections now, the island could reach some 1,300 infections weekly soon. This is an average of 185 cases per day, more than double the current number.

“If we follow the positivity trend, we see that by mid-August we will surpass the 5,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Puerto Rico,” Guillot said. Since March, when the first case was confirmed in Puerto Rico, 3,119 infections have been reported, according to the Health Department report issued yesterday.

Most of the new infections are among people under 30.

"COVID-19 has not gone away. It's with us. It's living with all the citizens. We have to do our part," said Vázquez Garced, who announced that she is setting aside additional funds for municipalities and private hospitals so that they have resources to fight the virus.

The governor’s decision comes more than a week after warnings of a significant increase in contagion and after several municipalities, faced with state inaction, adopted their own mitigation measures such as closing beaches, boat ramps, and establishing a stricter curfew than the one the government has maintained since March.