Just one day after a special prosecutor was assigned to investigate her for possible law violations, Governor Wanda Vázquez Garced challenged yesterday the Panel’s decision regarding the Special Independent Prosecutor (PFEI, Spanish acronym) and requested the dismissal of the case.

Vázquez Garced's attorney, Edgar Vega Pabón, indicated in response to questions from El Nuevo Día that the appeal for dismissal had never been filed to challenge the PFEI's decisions to investigate allegations against public employees.

In the appeal, which the PFEI's office was studying last night, Vega Pabón argued that the entity is an agency covered by the Uniform Administrative Procedure Act, and therefore, provisions on the right to reconsider apply to it.

The lawyer admitted that he was looking for a mechanism to stop the investigation. "If it weren´t for that legal mechanism, there is no other mechanism; the PFEI does whatever it wants until the investigation is over, and by then you are already in court for that and they are posting bail," he observed.

Luis José Torres Asencio, a lawyer and professor at the Inter American University Law School said that although the PFEI is subject to the Uniform Administrative Procedure Act, in the case of Ortiz v. PFEI, “the (Supreme) Court says that the PFEI’s decision to assign a prosecutor is final and firm.”

The previous Uniform Administrative Procedure Act excluded its applicability to the investigative and criminal prosecution functions performed by the Justice Department, the PFEI, independent special prosecutors, and the police, but that statute was repealed in 2017 by the Ricardo Rosselló Nevares administration and replaced by a new, more ambiguous legislation. The law states that investigative and criminal prosecution functions performed by the Department of Public Safety and its operational components are excluded from this law.

Although what the PFEI would do is still unknown, it appears that Vázquez Garced's defense would use this as a legal strategy in court.

This motion shares language used by New Progressive Party (PNP) President, Thomas Rivera Schatz, seeking to undermine the PFEI's credibility regarding the decision to investigate Vázquez Garced. For example, the attorney´s arguments include that the decision was endorsed by only two of the three members of the PFEI, so it was not a joint decision.

However, the PFEI Act requires a simple majority vote, in other words, two of its three members.

Vega Pabón also seeks to invalidate the credibility of Panel member Rubén Vélez Torres by alluding to an alleged link to Pedro Pierluisi, the governor's opponent in the PNP primary and mentioned that Vélez Torres' daughter has a prominent position in the Arecibo municipality and is an activist in Pierluisi's campaign.

Another of the lawyer's arguments is that the referral was made in a "rush" because it was signed by then Justice Secretary Dennise Longo Quiñones before she handed in the resignation letter requested by La Fortaleza. The request for the resignation came just when these referrals were about to be delivered, an issue they had been discussing with the PFEI office for weeks. Longo Quiñones admitted that when she received the call from Secretary Antonio Pabón, it was around 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 3. She signed the referrals around 4:00 p.m., when she returned from lunch, to leave everything in order in her office.

Vega Pabón also questioned “the way the referral was filed, late in the evening. When you are asked to resign, the only thing left to do is prepare the letter of resignation and sign it, you don´t look for reports and make referrals,” he told El Nuevo Día.