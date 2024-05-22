Although clean source targets focus on the generation sector, much of the investment is required for the transmission and distribution network, analyzed the Center for a New Economy
May 22, 2024 - 3:53 PM
Although clean source targets focus on the generation sector, much of the investment is required for the transmission and distribution network, analyzed the Center for a New Economy
May 22, 2024 - 3:53 PM
While the next few years could be the scene of debates on the most convenient ways to make Puerto Rico’s transition to renewable energy a reality, none of them will be on the table if, in the short term, the grid is not brought to a better state, warned the Center for a New Economy (CNE) following an analysis of the PR-100 study, which was published in April by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE).
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: