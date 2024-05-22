Opinión
22 de mayo de 2024
81°lluvia ligera
prima:Grid stability essential to advance the transition to renewable energy

Although clean source targets focus on the generation sector, much of the investment is required for the transmission and distribution network, analyzed the Center for a New Economy

May 22, 2024 - 3:53 PM

Los daños a la red eléctrica se acumularon tanto en la infraestructura de transmisión como en los postes que distribuyen la luz a las casas.
Damage to the power grid accumulated both to the transmission infrastructure and to the poles that distribute electricity to homes. (tonito.zayas@gfmedia.com)
Manuel Guillama Capella
By Manuel Guillama Capella
Periodista de Noticiasmanuel.guillama@gfrmedia.com

While the next few years could be the scene of debates on the most convenient ways to make Puerto Rico’s transition to renewable energy a reality, none of them will be on the table if, in the short term, the grid is not brought to a better state, warned the Center for a New Economy (CNE) following an analysis of the PR-100 study, which was published in April by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE).

Manuel Guillama Capella
