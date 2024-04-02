Hacienda Recreativa La Ceiba: Outdoor Family Fun 

Lee la historia en español aquí.

Barceloneta.- Under the shade of a gigantic Ceiba tree, several people enjoy a recreational day. They do activities such as playing dominoes, reading a book or simply watching over children as they go through the grounds of the Hacienda Recreativa La Ceiba, an innovative project that pleases people of all ages.

The scenario described above can be observed time and again in the plot of land located in Barrio La Boca of Barceloneta. It can be enjoyed from the main road of the sector, where many also stop to see the swaying little train, the young people on the all-terrain vehicles, the inflatables and the pony rides offered by Jonathan Cruz-Méndez, developer of the project.

Cruz-Méndez, a horse caretaker and lover of traditional recreational games, said his intention was to create a place where children could have healthy entertainment.

“I’d worked on this same property since I was 16 years old. It used to be a paddock. But I wanted to do something where families could come and have fun with activities that suited everyone. I always envisioned this as something recreational and now I got it,” he said.

The archery area is one of the activities at Hacienda Recreativa La Ceiba. (Isabel Ferré Sadurní)

The hacienda has six acres of land, five of which are set as tracks for the four track tours, although there is always a guide to accompany them. “I have an acre that is fully developed as a recreational area. Apart from the four tracks, I have archery, I have the little train, which people love... I have the inflatable tower, the inflatable house, the mini farm, the gel guns and a couple of other little things. I try to make them educational activities,” added the owner. The Hacienda is available to the public from Friday to Sunday from 12:00 noon to 6:00 p.m.

According to the owner, in the three months he has been open, he has received visits from local tourists from different municipalities of the Island, including Vieques and Culebra.

“Just today, I was getting calls from people in the United States who are coming over here because they saw the promotion on social media. You don’t have to make an appointment, just have to show up. We have attended up to 170 people, but we have the capacity for 300,” said Cruz-Méndez, who is also a horse trainer.

However, it is not only the children who have fun. Other older folk also line up for the aforementioned train, or venture out to challenge the younger ones with games from yesteryear. For information you can contact them through Facebook as Hacienda Recreativa La Ceiba.

Each play area is organized into stations, so visitors can enjoy all the amenities while walking the grounds of Hacienda Recreativa La Ceiba.

Hacienda Recreativa La Ceiba is known for its majestic Ceiba tree in the middle of the field. Here you can enjoy the running track meant for go-karts/four tracks, as well as a mud track. There is also archery, animals such as ponies, horseback riding and more. (Isabel Ferré Sadurní)

One of the visitors to the hacienda is Jesús Nazario, from Toa Alta. He arrived on the same day as the Somos Puerto Rico tour.

“One day we stopped by because we were eating in La Boca. So, we went and asked. We decided to come here today because we’d seen the four tracks; we made the arrangements and came as a family. I came with my children, my wife, my sister, and all of us who are here. We’ve already done laps on the four tracks, and now we’re going to ride the little train,” the man said enthusiastically.

In fact, the owner pointed out that what people try to do the most is go for a ride on the ATVs and the little train. “So you see, this is meant for young and old. Everyone enjoys themselves,” he said, pleased.