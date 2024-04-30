Opinión
30 de abril de 2024
76°lluvia ligera
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
We are part of The Trust Project
prima:Oversight Board requests PRASA a “clear roadmap” to reduce water losses

The public utility does not bill almost two-thirds of the water it processes in its plants

April 30, 2024 - 8:30 PM

PRASA lost $436 million in revenue, in fiscal year 2022-2023, from unbilled water. (Nahira Montcourt)
Manuel Guillama Capella
By Manuel Guillama Capella
Periodista de Noticiasmanuel.guillama@gfrmedia.com

The Aqueducts and Sewers Authority (PRASA) must submit to the Oversight Board a “clear roadmap” to minimize water losses, currently close to 65 %, a component that in the fiscal year 2023 resulted in costs amounting to $ 436 million.

AAAJunta de Supervisión FiscalDoriel Pagán CrespoRobert F. Mujicaagua potable
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Manuel Guillama Capella
Manuel Guillama CapellaArrow Icon
Periodista puertorriqueño, egresado en 2016 de la Escuela de Comunicación de la Universidad de Puerto Rico. Durante su carrera, se ha enfocado en la cobertura de temas de Educación, política, gobierno,...
