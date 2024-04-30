We are part of The Trust Project
Oversight Board requests PRASA a “clear roadmap” to reduce water losses
The public utility does not bill almost two-thirds of the water it processes in its plants
April 30, 2024 - 8:30 PM
The public utility does not bill almost two-thirds of the water it processes in its plants
April 30, 2024 - 8:30 PM
The Aqueducts and Sewers Authority (PRASA) must submit to the Oversight Board a “clear roadmap” to minimize water losses, currently close to 65 %, a component that in the fiscal year 2023 resulted in costs amounting to $ 436 million.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: