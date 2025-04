From the outside, it is evident that this is not a “traditional” church. On a glass display case, colors representative of the LGBTQ+ community welcome those who come in search of a safe space. Inside, the rainbow stands out against the white walls, while a photo of Alexa, a transgender woman murdered in 2020, sits on a table surrounded by flowers and a pink candle. A white piece of paper reads, “Her name was Alexa, not a man in a skirt.”