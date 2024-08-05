Opinión
5 de agosto de 2024
CABE presents political hopefuls with proposals focused on LGBTQ+ equality

The committee seeks to propose to the parties and candidates ideas on housing, health, education, family, justice and security, culture and spiritualities

August 5, 2024 - 8:35 PM

CABE's general proposals focus on accessible government services, free of discrimination, bias and violence. (Longfin Media)
Adriana Díaz Tirado
By Adriana Díaz Tirado
Periodista de Noticiasadriana.diaz@gfrmedia.com

Beyond participating in the traditional parades in defense and visibility of LGBTQ+ communities in Puerto Rico, the Broad Committee for the Pursuit of Equity (CABE) invited people who aspire to elective positions, in the face of the general elections in November, to evaluate their more than 60 proposals on housing, health, education, family, justice and security, culture and spiritualities.

Puerto Rico
Adriana Díaz Tirado
Adriana Díaz Tirado es periodista feminista enfocada en temas de género, migración, política, derechos reproductivos y la comunidad LGBTTQI+.
