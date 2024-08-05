The committee seeks to propose to the parties and candidates ideas on housing, health, education, family, justice and security, culture and spiritualities
August 5, 2024 - 8:35 PM
Beyond participating in the traditional parades in defense and visibility of LGBTQ+ communities in Puerto Rico, the Broad Committee for the Pursuit of Equity (CABE) invited people who aspire to elective positions, in the face of the general elections in November, to evaluate their more than 60 proposals on housing, health, education, family, justice and security, culture and spiritualities.
