El Nuevo Día had access to the conclusions of an Assmca analysis conducted among students between the ages of 11 and 18, which was not published or used by the mental health agency to provide services to this population
July 11, 2024 - 11:00 AM
El Nuevo Día had access to the conclusions of an Assmca analysis conducted among students between the ages of 11 and 18, which was not published or used by the mental health agency to provide services to this population
July 11, 2024 - 11:00 AM
When she was in ninth grade at a public school in San Juan, an art teacher questioned Güarix Agosto. For her, wearing makeup meant highlighting her identity in her family, school and social environment. At home the situation was no better, as her mother also rejected her femininity, she said.
Las noticias explicadas de forma sencilla y directa para entender lo más importante del día.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: