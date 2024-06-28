It is crucial to collect and analyze specific data on this population in order to improve their well-being and ensure equitable access to health services, writes Gerald Vega Morales
June 28, 2024 - 6:09 PM
The lack of statistics on LGBTQI+ communities in Puerto Rico has a significant negative impact on their access to health services. Without concrete data, it is difficult to design effective public policies and health programs. This perpetuates discrimination and limits the ability of health professionals to provide adequate and respectful care. It is essential to take immediate action to address this gap.
