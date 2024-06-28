Opinión
28 de junio de 2024
prima:Where is the data for LGBTQI+ community health services?

It is crucial to collect and analyze specific data on this population in order to improve their well-being and ensure equitable access to health services, writes Gerald Vega Morales

June 28, 2024 - 6:09 PM

The lack of statistics on LGBTQI+ communities in Puerto Rico has a significant negative impact on their access to health services, writes Gerald Vega Morales (Jo Panuwat D)
By Gerald Vega Morales
Director Ejecutivo de la Clínica TransSalud

The lack of statistics on LGBTQI+ communities in Puerto Rico has a significant negative impact on their access to health services. Without concrete data, it is difficult to design effective public policies and health programs. This perpetuates discrimination and limits the ability of health professionals to provide adequate and respectful care. It is essential to take immediate action to address this gap.

Gerald Vega Morales
